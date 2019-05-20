SSC CISF, GD Constable results date postponed, know new dates 

SSC CISF, GD Constable results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in its latest notification, has postponed the declaration of GD constable recruitment results to June 21 from its scheduled May 31, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The notice states that the result for the exam conducted to hire sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2018 (paper -I) will be declared on May 25, 2019 (Saturday). The exams were conducted from March 12 to March 16 in the computer-based mode. The answer key for the SSC CISF, CAPF, Delhi Police SI was released in April 2019.

Read | SSC CISF, GD constable result dates released: Check updates

SSC CISF, GD Constable results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles 2018 will be declared on May 31, 2019 (Friday). The result will be for the written exam only and there are more exams to be conducted before concluding the recruitment process. A total of 54,953 vacancies are to be filled under the process. The answer keys for the SSC GD constable exam was released in May 2019 itself.

Candidates need to note that these are tentative dates advertised by the SSC and commission hold the rights to further postpone or prepone the result declaration. Once declared, candidates can refer to the official website, ssc.nic.in. and log-in through registration number in order to check their score.