SSC CISF, GD constable result dates released: Check updates

SSC CISF, GD constable result dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in its latest notification has released tentative result dates for the recruitment exams for the recruitment CISF exam 2018 paper I and the written exam conducted to recruit SSC GD constable GD recruitment exam.

The notice states that the result for the exam conducted to hire sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2018 (paper -I) will be declared on May 25, 2019 (Saturday). The exams were conducted from March 12, 2019 to March 16, 2019 in computer-based mode. The answer key for the SSC CISF, CAPF, Delhi Police SI was released in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles 2018 will be declared on May 31, 2019 (Friday). The result will be for the written exam only and there are more exams to be conducted before concluding the recruitment process. A total of 54,953 vacancies are to be filled under the process. The answer keys for the SSC GD constable exam was released in May 2019 itself.

Candidates need to note that these are tentative dates advertised by the SSC and commission hold the rights to further postpone or prepone the result declaration. Once declared, candidates can refer to the official website, ssc.nic.in. and log-in through registration number in order to check their score.

