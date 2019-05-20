SSC CISF exam 2019 result on May 25

SSC CISF exam 2018 result date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) exam 2018 conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019. The exam was conducted to recruit at the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

The SSC in its latest notification has said that the result for the CISF exam 2018 will be declared on May 25 (Saturday), 2019. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CISF exam 2018 answer key was released in April.

SSC CISF exam 2018 result date: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

Meanwhile, the result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles 2018 will be declared on June 21, 2019. Earlier the result for SSC GD constable was said to be declared on May 31, 2019 (Friday).

