scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the Tier II exam can check their result through the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 4:06:22 pm
SSC CHSL Tier II, Sarkari naukriThe SSC CHSL Tier II exam was conducted on January 9, 2022. (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020. Now, candidates who appeared for the Tier II exam can check their result through the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

This year, the tier-II SSC CHSL exam was successfully conducted on January 9, 2022 in which a total of 45,480 candidates appeared for Tier-II (descriptive paper).

Read |SSC CHSL 2019 final result announced: Here’s how to check

“Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in “Tier-I + Tier-II”, a total of 28,133 (Twenty-Eight Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Three) candidates have qualified (provisionally) for DEST/Typing Test,” the official notice read.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: How to check

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significancePremium
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significance
More Premium Stories >>

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ section, click on the link for ‘ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 (Tier-II): Declaration of the Result for shortlisting the candidates to appear in DEST/Typing Test’.

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Result will be visible in form of a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 20, 2022, and will be available on the website till June 10, 2022. The DEST/ Typing test of the qualified candidates is scheduled to take place on July 1, 2022. A detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement