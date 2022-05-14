SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020. Now, candidates who appeared for the Tier II exam can check their result through the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

This year, the tier-II SSC CHSL exam was successfully conducted on January 9, 2022 in which a total of 45,480 candidates appeared for Tier-II (descriptive paper).

“Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in “Tier-I + Tier-II”, a total of 28,133 (Twenty-Eight Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Three) candidates have qualified (provisionally) for DEST/Typing Test,” the official notice read.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘latest news’ section, click on the link for ‘ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 (Tier-II): Declaration of the Result for shortlisting the candidates to appear in DEST/Typing Test’.

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Result will be visible in form of a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 20, 2022, and will be available on the website till June 10, 2022. The DEST/ Typing test of the qualified candidates is scheduled to take place on July 1, 2022. A detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course.