SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2018: Release date and time

SSC CHSL Tier II result 2018 will be released on February 25. File SSC CHSL Tier II result 2018 will be released on February 25. File

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 Date and Time: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 tier II recruitment examination on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Over 47,000 candidates appeared for the tier 2 recruitment examination that was conducted from September 29, 2019.

A total of three rounds will be conducted but the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature. The Tier-II paper is of descriptive pattern and of 100 marks.

SSC CHSL Tier II result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The descriptive paper comprise an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

This CHSL exam is conducted to enroll class 12 pass students for various government jobs including PA, data entry operator, lower divisional clerk and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd