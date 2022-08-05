SSC CHSL tier II, MTS and Delhi Police Constable exam schedule released

SSC Exam schedule: The Staff Selection Commission has released the exams schedule for various exams conducted by the board. The exams will be conducted in September and December, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website – ssc.nic.in to check the entire schedule.

As per the notice, the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), 2021 tier II exam will be held on September 18. On August 4, the commission released the result of tier 1 and 54,104 candidates have been recommended to appear in tier II.

The CBE for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be held between October 10 and 20. Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff paper II exam will be held on November 6. The tier 1 result is yet to be declared. The commission had released the tier 1 answer key and candidates have time till August 7 to raise challenge against the key.

SSC had recently released the results for MTS 2020 paper II. The commission recommended a total of 9,754 candidates. These candidates will now appear for document verification process. The schedule for conduct of document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission shortly.