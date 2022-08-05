scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

SSC CHSL tier II, MTS and Delhi Police Constable exam schedule released

SSC Exam schedule: The exams will be conducted in September and December, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - ssc.nic.in to check the entire schedule.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
August 5, 2022 5:47:58 pm
SSC CHSL 2021As per the notice, the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), 2021 tier II exam will be held on September 18. (File image)

SSC Exam schedule: The Staff Selection Commission has released the exams schedule for various exams conducted by the board. The exams will be conducted in September and December, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website – ssc.nic.in to check the entire schedule.

As per the notice, the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), 2021 tier II exam will be held on September 18. On August 4, the commission released the result of tier 1 and 54,104 candidates have been recommended to appear in tier II.

Read |Over 1400 IAS, 864 IPS posts vacant in India: Jitendra Singh

The CBE for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be held between October 10 and 20. Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff paper II exam will be held on November 6. The tier 1 result is yet to be declared. The commission had released the tier 1 answer key and candidates have time till August 7 to raise challenge against the key. 

SSC had recently released the results for MTS 2020 paper II. The commission recommended a total of 9,754 candidates. These candidates will now appear for document verification process. The schedule for conduct of document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission shortly. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:47:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if China attacks
Explained

Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if China attacks

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Premium
'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
Doctor in the House

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement