SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019: When and where to check

SSC CHSL Tier I result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 on September 11 (Wednesday). Those who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ssc.nic.in. As many as 29.68 lakh applicants registered for the exam of which only 13.17 lakh had appeared for SSC CHSL Tier I. The Tier II exam is expected to held on September 29, admit cards of which will be released soon.

The selection for Tier II will be based on the score of the first stage exam. The CHSL Tier II is second stage descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2018 result, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “SSC CHSL result 2018 link”

Step 3: A new page will open. In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted from July 2 to 26 at various centres across the country.

This exam is conducted to enrol class 12 pass students for various government jobs including PA, data entry operator, lower divisional clerk and others.