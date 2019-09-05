SSC CHSL tier I result date announced

SSC CHSL tier I result date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 on September 11 (Wednesday). Those who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The first stage of CHSL is a computer-based test of a total of 200 marks. It also has a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. Those who clear the SSC CHSL will be shortlisted for the second stage.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted from July 2 to 26 at various centres across the country.

This exam is conducted to enrol class 12 pass students for various government jobs including PA, data entry operator, lower divisional clerk and others.

