SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2018 likely to be declared tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2018: The exam was conducted from March 4 to 28. . The exam was conducted from March 4 to 28. .

SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2018: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) will be announcing the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination 2017 tomorrow on June 15. The official website states that tomorrow is the tentative day for the release of the result. All those candidates who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective results at the official website of the Commission — ssc.nic.in, once released. The exam was conducted from March 4 to 28. The exam was conducted in the computer based mode and the answer keys for the same were also uploaded earlier.

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200. The examination was conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, data entry operator.

SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

SSC CHSL Selection Process

The selection process has three stages. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. There are

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd