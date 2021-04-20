SSC CHSL Tier I exam postponed

The Staff Selection Commission Monday postponed the SSC CHSL Tier I examination with effect from April 20, due to the sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. The postponed date for the exam will be notified by the commission shortly.

“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course.” reads the official notification.

The SSC CHSL examination was to be conducted between April 17 to 27. For candidates in West Bengal, the exam is scheduled on May 21 and 22 due to the poll-bound.

In the selection process, candidates will be required to appear for three stages. The first stage will be 200 marks computer-based exam. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.