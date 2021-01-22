SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 final answer key released, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 final answer key: Following the declaration of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-I exam 2019 result on January 15, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys along with the question paper today. Candidates may take a print out of their respective final answer keys along with respective question paper at ssc.nic.in

The final answer key will be available to download till February 21 at ssc.nic.in. “The Candidates’ may take a print out of their respective final answer keys along with respective question paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” SSC in its notification mentioned.

SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 final answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination, 2019 (tier-I): uploading of final answer keys’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link- ‘Click here for final answer key along with question paper’

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password

Step 5: Final answer key along with question paper will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates qualified in tier-I exam will now have to appear in tier-II exam. The tier-II paper will be descriptive. It will be 100 marks and in pen and paper mode. The duration of the descriptive paper will be for one hour. The paper would comprise writing of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/ application of approximately 150-200 words.

The minimum qualifying marks in tier-II would be 33 per cent. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English.

Through the exams, candidates will be selected for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator. Apart from LDC, the salary for all posts is up to Rs 81,100. For LDC and JSA the monthly salary will be up to Rs 63,200.