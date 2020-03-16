SSC CHSL tier-I 2019: Changes, special arrangements amid coronavirus outbreak in India

SSC CHSL exam to begin tomorrow (Representational image) SSC CHSL exam to begin tomorrow (Representational image)

SSC CHSL tier-I 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced to make several special arrangements in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 28, 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak. The recruitment exam will be held to fill 10,415 vacancies across ministries and government ministries.

Change in registration: At the exam centre, candidates will not be allowed to make bio-metric registration instead they will have to mark a thumb impression on their attendance sheets. Earlier, bio-metric attendance was made mandatory to curb cases of impersonation in the exam.

Dress code tweaked: Earlier, candidates were not allowed to cover their faces, however, amid the spread of the pandemic, the commission has allowed candidates to wear masks in the exam hall. Candidates will have to remove their masks at the registration desk and get a photograph clicked, as per the latest circular.

Items allowed in exam hall: Earlier, no items barring SSC CHSL hall ticket, identity proof and stationary was allowed in the exam hall. Now, a small sized sanitiser and a transparent water bottle will also be allowed in the exam.

The Commission has also issued necessary instructions to its service provider for cleaning, sanitising frequently used objects such as mouse, keyboards, tables/ door handles, etc before start of each shift of examination in the larger interest of the candidates.

Those who clear SSC CHSL tier-I exam will have to appear for tier-II, skill test, document verification rounds. On final selection, candidates hired at the post of LDC and JSA will get a pay up to Rs 63,200 while others will get Rs 81,000.

