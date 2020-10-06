SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 admit card released at regional websites, exam from October 12

SSC CHSLE tierI 2019 admit card released: Download at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2019 at its regional websites. The southern region website – sscsr.gov.in – is displaying the link to check exam date, time, and venue and other websites will also display the link soon. SSC will conduct the CHSL tier-I 2019 exam from October 12 onwards across India.

Through the exam, candidates will be selected for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator. Apart from LDC, the salary for all posts is up to Rs 81,100. For LDC and JSA the monthly salary will be up to Rs 63,200, as per the official notice. To be eligible for these posts, candidates will have to pass the tier-I exam, descriptive paper or tier-II, and skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

SSC CHSL tier-I 2019: Exam pattern

The tier-I exam will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be divided into different sections – English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, general awareness. Each section will have 25 questions and each question will be of two marks. Students will get one hour to solve the exam.

Since the exam is being held amid a pandemic, special instructions are given to candidates via official notice. For the exam, no biometric registration of the candidates will be conducted, however, the thumb impression of the candidates will be mandatorily taken on the commission copies and attendance sheets. Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination, however, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the registration desks. Candidates will also be allowed to bring their own hand sanitisers in small size transparent bottles along with water bottle candidates.

