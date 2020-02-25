SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2018 today: When, where and how to check

SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2018 LIVE: The results will be released at the website- ssc.nic.in. Representational Image/ file SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2018 LIVE: The results will be released at the website- ssc.nic.in. Representational Image/ file

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018: The results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 2 examination will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The tier 2 examination was held from September 29, 2019, and a total of three rounds will be conducted. However, the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature. The tier-II paper is of descriptive pattern and of 100 marks.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018: How to check

The candidates can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in. Click on ‘download result link’. A pdf file with the roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

This CHSL exam is conducted to enroll class 12 pass students for various government jobs including PA, data entry operator, lower divisional clerk and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd