SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2019 admit card released, how to download

SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 2 examination 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 14. The duration of the descriptive exam would be for one hour only. It would comprise of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam 2019 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the regional websites of SSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download, take print out for further reference.

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.