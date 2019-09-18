SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card released: Know exam pattern, syllabus, pay scale, other details

SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 2 examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ssc.nic.in

A total of 47,606 candidates qualified for the tier 2 recruitment examinations. As many as 175 candidates selected for the posts of DEO, 2330 for the posts of DEO in C&AG, and 45,101 candidates in LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA.

The tier 2 examinations will be conducted from September 29, 2019.

A total of three rounds will be conducted but the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature. Tier-II paper will be a descriptive type. It will be of 100 marks and will be held in pen and paper mode as opposed to the online exam in tier-I.

The duration of the descriptive exam would be for one hour only. It would comprise of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

