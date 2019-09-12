SSC CHSL Result 2019 Live Updates: Tier 1 result today at 7 pm, websites to check

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 Live Updates: After postponing the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 Tier-I examination result for a day, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result today at 7 pm. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The cut-off marks will also be available at the website.

Over 13.17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from July 1 to July 11 are awaiting the results. Those who clear the exam will appear for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam. Marks scored by candidates in tier-I will be normalised by using the formula published by the Commission.