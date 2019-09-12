SSC CHSL Result 2019 Live Updates: Tier 1 result today at 7 pm, websites to check
SSC CHSL Result 2019 Tier 1 @ssc.nic.in Live Updates: The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The cut-off marks will also be available at the website
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 Live Updates: After postponing the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 Tier-I examination result for a day, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result today at 7 pm. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The cut-off marks will also be available at the website.
Over 13.17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from July 1 to July 11 are awaiting the results. Those who clear the exam will appear for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam. Marks scored by candidates in tier-I will be normalised by using the formula published by the Commission.
SSC CHSL tier-II cutoff
The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL tier-II are 33 per cent. A merit list will be created based on the marks scored. A cut-off based on relative result will be released for the final round.
Where was SSC CHSL tier one conducted
The SSC CHSL tier-I exam was conducted across 361 venues across 146 cities and 33 states and UTs.
What is CHSL exam
The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.
Skill test only qualifying exam
It is not just tier0I result which will be carried in creating merit. The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit. The skill test conducted there after will only be qualifying in nature.
How is SSC CHSL cut-offf calculated
Marks scored by candidates in Tier-I will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks
SSC CHSL Tier-I result LIVE: The Tier-II will be held on September 29, as per the SSC notification. A total of three rounds will be conducted but the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature. Tier-II paper will be a descriptive type. It will be of 100 marks and will be held in pen and paper mode as opposed to the online exam in tier-I. The duration of the descriptive exam would be for one hour only.
