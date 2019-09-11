SSC CHSL Tier 1 result postponed, check revised dates and tier II details

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 result scheduled to release on September 11. The result and cut-off will be released now on September 12 at 7 pm. The reason behind the delay has not yet been disclosed. The result will be declared along with cut-off at ssc.nic.in.

Over 13.17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from July 1 to July 11 are awaiting the results. Those who clear the exam will appear for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam. Marks scored by candidates in Tier-I will be normalised by using the formula published by the Commission.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 details

The Tier-II will be held on September 29, as per the SSC notification. A total of three rounds will be conducted but the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature. Tier-II paper will be a descriptive type. It will be of 100 marks and will be held in pen and paper mode as opposed to the online exam in tier-I. The duration of the descriptive exam would be for one hour only. It would comprise of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

SSC CHSL Salary

The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

