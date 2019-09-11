SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Score card, cut-off, tier-II exam pattern

Toggle Menu
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 @ssc.nic.in Live Updates: Know how to check the personal score, the cut-off for the Tier II exam and everything about SSC CHSL recruitment. The result of SSC CHSL can be checked at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Result 2019 Live: Check at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image)

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2018 Tier-I exam today – September 11. List of candidates selected for the next round along with the cut-off marks will be available at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will make the final selection on the basis of Tier I, Tier II and Tier III. Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage. The Tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL Tier-I result LIVE updates: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted from July 2 to 26 at various centres across the country. This exam is conducted to recruit class 12 pass students for various government jobs including PA, data entry operator, lower divisional clerk and others.

