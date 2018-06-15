SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 Live Updates: Results shortly at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of SSC CHSL Tier 1 examinations 2018 on Friday, June 15. Over 30 lakh candidates, who have appeared for the recruitment examination, can check the results through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Tier-I examination was conducted in a computer-based mode from March 4 to 28. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.
The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab, 'CHSL result 2018'
Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the results
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The selection process has three stages. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.
