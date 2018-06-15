SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 Live Updates: Results shortly at ssc.nic.in

Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 Live Updates: Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam for Class 12 pass outs. The result, as well as the cut-off marks, will be out on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 2:45:06 pm
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of SSC CHSL Tier 1 examinations 2018 on Friday, June 15. Over 30 lakh candidates, who have appeared for the recruitment examination, can check the results through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Tier-I examination was conducted in a computer-based mode from March 4 to 28. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

13:33 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
SSC CHSL 2018: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab, 'CHSL result 2018'

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the results

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

13:22 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
SSC CHSL Tier 1 result soon at ssc.nic.in

13:14 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018: 3,259 vacancies

There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200. The examination was conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, data entry operator.

13:10 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
SSC CHSL Tier II examination on July 8

The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

13:03 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018: Selection process

The selection process has three stages. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. 

13:00 (IST) 15 Jun 2018
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018: Websites to check results

Over 30 lakh candidates, who have appeared for the recruitment examination, can check the results through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Tier-I examination was conducted in a computer-based mode from March 4 to 28. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination that was conducted from March 4 to 28 in a computrer based mode can check their cut-off marks, result at ssc.nic.in. The candidates who will clear the Tier 1 examination have to appear for the Tier-II examination that is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

