SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2018 declared, 47606 candidates qualify

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission declared the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 recruitment examinations. A total of 47,606 candidates qualified for the tier 2 recruitment examinations.

As many as 175 candidates selected for the posts of DEO, 2330 for the posts of DEO in C&AG, and 45,101 candidates in LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The cut-off marks will also be available at the website.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 13.17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from July 1 to July 11. The marks scored by candidates in tier-I will be normalised by using the formula published by the Commission.

The Tier-II will be held on September 29, as per the SSC notification. A total of three rounds will be conducted but the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature. Tier-II paper will be a descriptive type. It will be of 100 marks and will be held in pen and paper mode as opposed to the online exam in tier-I. The duration of the descriptive exam would be for one hour only.

