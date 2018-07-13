SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017: Marks now available, download at ssc.nic.in

- Hima Das: From Assam’s rice fields to becoming India's first world gold medallist on track
- Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe in a spot of bother in 309-run chase
- Hima Das scripts history, becomes first Indian to win gold medal at Athletics Junior World Championships
SSC CHSL tier (2017): The marks for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (tier-I) examination 2017 have been uploaded by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, on July 13. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks at the official website — ssc.nic.in. The result of the same was released on June 15, 2018. The Commission has published marks of 26,57,468 candidates. The same will be available till August 13. One can check the same by entering his/her registration number/roll number and password.
SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).
SSC CHSL tier (2017): How to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the link for marks
Step 3: Click on the link which will direct you straightaway to the relevant page
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the examination name, roll number/registration number, registration password and text
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your marks will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App