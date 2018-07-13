SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017: Marks now available, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL tier (2017): The Commission has published marks of 26,57,468 candidates. The Commission has published marks of 26,57,468 candidates.

SSC CHSL tier (2017): The marks for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (tier-I) examination 2017 have been uploaded by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, on July 13. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective marks at the official website — ssc.nic.in. The result of the same was released on June 15, 2018. The Commission has published marks of 26,57,468 candidates. The same will be available till August 13. One can check the same by entering his/her registration number/roll number and password.

SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

SSC CHSL tier (2017): How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the link for marks

Step 3: Click on the link which will direct you straightaway to the relevant page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the examination name, roll number/registration number, registration password and text

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

