SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key released; here’s how to download

Updated: June 24, 2022 1:09:44 pm
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Tier-I examination. The exam was conducted from May 24 to June 10, 2022, at different centres all over the country. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website – ssc.nic.in
The response sheets and the tentative answer keys will be available on the link provided in the answer key pdf.
SSC CHSL answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.in.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key notice link
Step 3: In the notice, scroll down and click on the answer key
Step 4: Log in using credentials and access the answer key
The commission has stated that representations concerning the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from June 22 till 8 pm to June 27 till 8 pm.A fee of Rs. 100 per question/answer must be paid for each question/answer challenged
The candidates can take a printout of their respective response sheets, as it will not be available after the specified time limit.
