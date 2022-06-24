SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key released; here’s how to download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Tier-I examination. The exam was conducted from May 24 to June 10, 2022, at different centres all over the country. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The response sheets and the tentative answer keys will be available on the link provided in the answer key pdf.

SSC CHSL answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.in.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key notice link

Step 3: In the notice, scroll down and click on the answer key

Step 4: Log in using credentials and access the answer key

The commission has stated that representations concerning the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from June 22 till 8 pm to June 27 till 8 pm.A fee of Rs. 100 per question/answer must be paid for each question/answer challenged

The candidates can take a printout of their respective response sheets, as it will not be available after the specified time limit.





