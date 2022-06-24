scorecardresearch
SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key released; here’s how to download

SSC CHSL Answer key: The candidate response sheet along with the tentative answer key is available on the official website - ssc.in.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 1:09:44 pm
SSC CHSL keyThe commission has stated that representations concerning the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from June 22 till 8 pm to June 27 till 8 pm File

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Tier-I examination. The exam was conducted from May 24 to June 10, 2022, at different centres all over the country. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website – ssc.nic.in

Read |SSC to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments

The response sheets and the tentative answer keys will be available on the link provided in the answer key pdf. 

SSC CHSL answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.in.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key notice link

Step 3: In the notice, scroll down and click on the answer key

Step 4: Log in using credentials and access the answer key

The commission has stated that representations concerning the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from June 22 till 8 pm to June 27 till 8 pm.A fee of Rs. 100 per question/answer must be paid for each question/answer challenged

The candidates can take a printout of their respective response sheets, as it will not be available after the specified time limit.



