SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

SSC CHSL admit card available to download now. Representational image/ file

SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier- I recruitment exam on March 27. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through all the region based official websites.

The tier-I recruitment exam will be held from April 12 to 27, while for candidates from poll bound West Bengal the exam will be conducted on May 21, 22.

SSC CHSL tier-1 admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth and click on login

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.