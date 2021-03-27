SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

Updated: March 27, 2021 7:37:56 pm
SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier- I recruitment exam on March 27. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through all the region based official websites.
The tier-I recruitment exam will be held from April 12 to 27, while for candidates from poll bound West Bengal the exam will be conducted on May 21, 22.
SSC CHSL tier-1 admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Visit the region based official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth and click on login
Step 4: The hall ticket will appear
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.
Candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.
