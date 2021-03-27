scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Latest news

SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card: The tier-I recruitment exam will be held from April 12 to 27, while for candidates from poll bound West Bengal the exam will be conducted on May 21, 22

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2021 7:37:56 pm
CHSL admit cardSSC CHSL admit card available to download now. Representational image/ file

SSC CHSL tier-1 2021 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier- I recruitment exam on March 27. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through all the region based official websites.

The tier-I recruitment exam will be held from April 12 to 27, while for candidates from poll bound West Bengal the exam will be conducted on May 21, 22.

SSC CHSL tier-1 admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth and click on login

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Top Education News
Click here for more

Candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x