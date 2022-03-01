SSC CHSL Skill test 2019 results announced, here’s how to check 

SSC released the results for CHSL skill test 2019 on February 28, 2022 . Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results on their official website – ssc.nic.in. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the skill test (typing test), a total of 13,088 candidates have qualified to appear in document verification. SSC has also released the cut-off fixed on percentage of error allowed in typing test.

All eligible candidates are required to appear in the document verification. The schedule for conduct of document verification will be announced on the respective websites of the regional offices of the commission shortly.

SSC had declared the SSC CHSL Tier-II 2019 results on September 30, 2021, a total of 28,508 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Typing Test only, as no vacancies were available for the post of DEO.

Error percentage details of the candidates in the Typing Test will be uploaded on SSC website on March 9, 2022. This facility will be available from March 9 to March 31, 2022. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for further updates.