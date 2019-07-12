SSC CHSL recruitment results 2018: Over 56% missed exam, results date announced

SSC CHSL recruitment results 2018: A total of 29.68 lakh candidates registered for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier-I, 2018 which was conducted for over nine days from July 1 to 11, 2019. As per the official release, around 13.17 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. A total of 56.73 per cent did not appear for the recruitment exam.

The result is likely to be declared on September 11, 2019. The candidates can check the result through the website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL recruitment results 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 4: A pdf file with name of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission released the state/ zone wise tentative vacancies in posts under various ministries for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment 2017. The candidates who got selected have to submit the option form for preference with their name and roll number.

SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

