SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details released, here’s all you need to know

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2017. According to the latest notice released today, there are a total of 5,895 vacancies to be filled through the exam. Out of the total, as many as 2587 vacancies are for the post of lower division clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant (JSA). Further, 3267 vacancies are for the posts under the Ministry of Communication and IT and 41 jobs are for the post of data entry operator (DEO).

Earlier, the number of vacancies was expected to be 3,259 which has been increased, according to the latest notification. The exams were conducted from March 4 to March 26, 2018. the tier-II exam was scheduled for July 8, 2018.

Read| SSC CHSL recruitment 2019 notification

Meanwhile, the SSC has also released the notification for the SSC CHSL 2019. The application process for the latest CHSL exam has closed and the exam is expected to be conducted from July 1, 2019 and concluded on July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

In a recent and major development, the SSC has announced the result for the SSC CGL 2017 result, day after the Supreme Court (SC) directed the SSC to declare the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination that was conducted in 2017.

