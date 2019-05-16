SSC CHSL recruitment 2018: Tentative vacancy details released, 5789 posts

SSC CHSL recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2018. According to the latest notice released today, there are a total of 5,789 vacancies to be filled through exam.

Meanwhile, the SSC has also released the notification for the SSC CHSL 2019. The application process for the latest CHSL exam has closed and the exam is expected to be conducted from July 1, 2019 and concluded on July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL recruitment examinations

Candidates will have to appear for two exams. The tier-I exam will be computer-based and will be conducted from June 1 to June 26, 2019. The tier-II exam will be descriptive and will be conducted on September 29, 2019.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

In a recent and major development, the SSC has announced the result for the SSC CGL 2017 result, day after the Supreme Court (SC) directed the SSC to declare the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination that was conducted in 2017.

