SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: State wise/ zone wise vacancies, option form for preference released; check now

SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has relased the state/ zone wise tentative vacancies in posts under various ministries for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment 2017. The candidates who got selected have to submit the option form for preference with their name and roll number.

The option form and detail vacancies are available on the website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: How to fill option form for preference

Step 1: Visit the website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘option form for preference’

Step 3: Download the form

Step 4: Fill your name and roll number and tick your preference for posts

Step 5: Fill the other details with your signature

Step 6: Mail the enclosed form to the SSC office.

Earlier the result was declared in the month of June, 2018.

SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

