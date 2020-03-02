SSC CHSL paper II 2018: Individual score uploaded, how to check

SSC CHSL 2018 result at ssc.nic.in/ (Representational image) SSC CHSL 2018 result at ssc.nic.in/ (Representational image)

SSC CHSL paper II 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018 paper II. The result was declared on February 25 and now the individual score is available at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The facility will be open till April 1, 2020.

Selected candidates will now have to appear for a skill test or typing test. This is only qualifying in nature. The skill test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators (DEOs) who have to type 8,000 key depressions per hour on the computer. The test will be held for 15 minutes. For the post of DEO in CAG, the test will be at the speed of 15000 key depressions per hour on the computer.

For the rest of the candidates, a typing test will be held. For type test, candidates will have to opt for either English or Hindi. Candidates opting for English medium should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those opting for Hindi medium should have a typing speed of 30 words per minute.

SSC CHSL paper II 2018: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the log-in

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Those who clear skill test will be called for document verification. Finally selected candidates at the post of DEO will get pay up to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,400. For the post of PA/SA and DC/JSA, the salary will be up to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2400 and Rs 1900 as grade pay, respectively.

