SSC CHSL, JE exams tentative result declaration dates released

The Tier-II result of CHSL (10+2) examination, 2019 will also be declared on September 30. (Representational image)

Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative result declaration dates for the various exams held in last three years. The commission has released the result dates for CHSL 2018, CHSL 2019, JE 2019 and Hindi translator exam 2020.

As per the schedule released, the result of Junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator examination, 2020 for paper II will be declared on July 15. Whereas, the final result of combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination, 2018 will be tentatively announced on September 30.

Read | Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Applications invited on 560 SI vacancies

The Tier-II result of CHSL (10+2) examination, 2019 will also be declared on September 30 and junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination, 2019 will be tentatively declared on November 30.

The results of these exams have been pending since a long time and students have been demanding to release the result dates soon.

Meanwhile, SSC also postponed several examinations due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The list of exams that have been rescheduled includes Sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II) 2019, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.

The commission has released fresh dates for SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC CGL Exam 2021 and SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 in its official notice.