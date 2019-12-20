SSC CHSL final results 2017 release date and time

SSC CHSL final results 2017 will be released at the website- ssc.nic.in SSC CHSL final results 2017 will be released at the website- ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL final results 2017: The Staff Selection Commission will announce the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 final examination on Friday, December 20, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of 48,404 candidates qualified in the CHSL examination conducted in two phases from March 4 to March 26, 2018, and July 8, 2018. With the final results, the candidates will be selected in total of 5,874 vacancies in various departments with 3,241 in general category, 795 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 408 in ST and 1430 under the OBC category.

SSC CHSL final results 2017: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC CHSL 2017’ result link

Step 3: A pdf file with names of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400.

SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

