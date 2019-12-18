SSC CHSL fee payment deadline revised, check new dates

SSC CHSL: Apply at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image) SSC CHSL: Apply at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image)

SSC CHSL: The aspirants who applied for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) level examination can now submit their application fee till January 14. This is through the offline mode. Candidates can apply till January 16 through online payment, as per the latest notice released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The CHSL exam is held to recruitment at the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

Interested can submit a duly filled form at the official website, ssc.nic.in till January 10. To be eligible for the jobs candidates will have to go through the tier-I recruitment exam for class 12 pass candidates. The SSC CHSL tier-I will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2020.

SSC CHSL: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, ‘new user? register now’ under ‘log-in’ window

Step 3: Fill details to register and verify

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

SSC CHSL: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

SSC CHSL: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

