SSC CHSL exam analysis, memory-based questions, important topics

SSC CHSL exam begin today. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image) SSC CHSL exam begin today. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image)

SSC CHSL exam analysis: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the first Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-I 2019 exam today. Experts found the difficulty level easy to moderate. Aditya Dubey, faculty at online learning platform Oliveboard told indianexpress.com, “The current affairs section is a new addition to CHSL exam and has been introduced since last year. Here, students could have easily attempted 20 out of 25 questions. The reasoning section as compared to other recruitment exams was easy and math and English were moderately difficult having both easy and difficult questions.”

He added, “Students who will be appearing for the SSC CHSL exams in coming days can focus on the general awareness section and current affair topics from last five months to have an edge over others. The rest of the sections should not be revised last-minute. One can also refer to previous years’ papers as questions were based on them.”

Questions asked in today’s exam

Q1) Who is the current chairman of BCCI?

Ans: Sourav Ganguly

Q2) Which of the following are water-soluble Vitamins?

Ans: Vitamin B & C

Q3) Which is the largest river island in the world?

Ans: Majuli Island

Q4) Flagella is a locomotive organ of which of the following?

Ans: Protozoa/ Bacteria

Q5) Where is the tomb of Sher Shah Suri located?

Ans: Sasaram, Bihar

Q6) What is the number of base units in the international system of units?

Ans: Seven

Q7) What is the weight of Chandrayaan 2?

Ans: 2379 kg

Q8) Which of the following rulers belong to the Chola dynasty?

Ans: Rajendra Chola, Raja Raja Chola

Q9) How many seats are there in UP’s Lok Sabha are there?

Ans: 80 seats

Q10) Who was appointed as CEO of YES Bank?

Ans: Prashant Kumar

Q11) International Ozone Layer Day?

Ans: 16 September

Q12) Where is the Rail Coach Factory?

Ans: Kapurthala

Q13) Highest waterfall in India?

Ans: Kunchikal Falls.

Q14) Who is the youngest grandmaster of chess?

Ans: Sergey Karjakin

Q15) EEG is used to measure the functioning of?

Ans: Brain

Q16) Which state is mentioned in the 6th schedule of the Indian Constitution?

Ans: Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram.

Q17) UNICEF was established on_________.

Ans: 11 December 1946

Q18) Which waterfall is located on River Sharavati?

Ans: Jog Falls, Karnataka

Q19) Sachin Tendulkar hit his first century in which ODI?

Ans: 79th ODI, 1994

Q20) Laterite Soil is rich in________.

Ans: Iron and Aluminium.

These questions are sourced from students who attempted the exam today, provided by Oliveboard. This was the first exam and will continue till March 28. The SSC had taken several precautionary measured and introduced some changes in the CHSL exam conducting manner to ensure safety amid outbreak of corona virus in India.

Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage. The tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. After tier-II, candidates need to clear skill test and document verification rounds. This year, SSC will fill 10,415 vacancies across ministries and government ministries through CHSL exam.

