SSC CHSL Exam 2022: SSC invites applications; check important dates, eligibility and more

SSC CHSL Exam 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the notification inviting applications for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 (SSC CHSL exam 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can check the apply at the official SSC website– ssc.nic.in

The applications can be submitted both through online and offline mode, similarly payments can be made through both the modes.

The Commission will be holding these exams for the recruitment of group C posts– lower divisional clerk/ junior secretariat assistant, and data entry operators for various ministries and departments. There are approximately 4500 vacancies.

SSC CHSL Exam 2022: Important dates

The last to apply is January 4, 2023 till 11 pm. Last date to make online payment is till 11 pm of January 5, 2023 while for making payments via challan is during the banking hours of January 6, 2023.

SSC CHSL Exam 2022: Eligibility

The candidates have to be between the ages of 18 to 27 years. There are age relaxations for various categories as per the guidelines of the government and are mentioned in the notice.

The window to make changes/corrections in application form will open from January 9 to 10, 2023. The computer based exam for tier 1 will be held in the month of February-March, and the dates for tier 2 exam will be notified later.

In order to apply for the position, the candidate must be either a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Advertisement

If a person is not a citizen of India, they shall have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

SSC CHSL Exam 2022: Pay scale

The pay scale is different for each position and is mentioned in the notification. For LDC/JSA it will be pay level 2, for DEO it will be Level 4 and 5 and DEO grade A it will be level 4.