SSC CHSL Exam 2022 notification to release on December 6

Staff Selection Commission on Thursday postponed the release of the SSC CHSL examination 2022 notification. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 is conducted every year by the Staff Selection Commission. While the official notification was scheduled to release on November 5, in a notice, SSC has announced that it has been postponed to December 6, 2022.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022,” reads the notice.

The SSC CHSL examination is held in three phases — Tier I, II and III. While Tier I was scheduled to be held in February-March 2023, is now deferred too. The CHSL 2022 exam schedule is expected to release next month along with the applications.

This recruitment drive is held to fill up posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator. The basic eligibility is class 12 or equivalent exam passing certificate. Candidates who will apply for the posts should be between age group 18 – 27 years.