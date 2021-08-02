SSC CHSL exam 2020: Last-minute tips to improve score

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 for remaining students from August 4 onwards. The exam is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates are given a total of 60 minutes to solve SSC CHSL Tier I paper comprising 100 questions.

Candidates appearing for the Tier 1 examination are gearing up with the last day’s revisions. However, apart from the preparation, there are some important points a candidate should remember in the exam hall to shed the nervousness and perform well.

Time management in the exam hall is of paramount importance. Candidates should remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Hence, the entire focus should be to attempt more questions correctly and improve the score. Do not spend too much time on one question and leave the trouble questions unanswered.

Another important point is to read the questions carefully and correctly. Since only 60 minutes time is allotted to attempt 100 questions, a candidate will get less than one minute to solve a question. Therefore, avoid making silly mistakes in a hurry.

In the comprehension section, it is advised that candidates read the questions first and then read the passage. This will help in marking the answers quickly and save the time spent in re-reading the passage after each question.

As there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks in the exam, a candidate should ensure accuracy in the reasoning and mathematics questions. The only good way is to memorise the important short-cuts and formulas before the exam. Suggestively, candidates can jot down all important formulae at one place and re-revise it a few days before the exam.

Lastly, candidates should plan their attempts smartly. Since there is no sectional time limit, they should attempt the section they are most confident about. More emphasis should be on solving questions that are less time-consuming, hence improving the score.

Since the exam is being conducted amid the pandemic, candidates are advised to follow Covid-19 protocols and wear face marks at times in the exam centre. It is also recommended that candidates carry their own hand sanitisers and water bottles to the exam centres.