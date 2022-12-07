scorecardresearch
SSC CHSL Exam 2020: Final result declared; here’s how to check

SSC CHSL Exam 2020: A total of 4791 candidates have been selected for the same number of vacancies for the posts of LDCs/JSAs, PA/SA and DEOs.

ssc.nic.in, SSC CHSL exam, SSC CHSL exam 2020, SSC CHSL exam 2020 final result declared, SSC CHSL exam 2020 final result announced, SSC CHSL exam 2020 final score card, SSC CHSL exam 2020 resultSSC CHSL exam 2020: Result of 95 candidates have been withheld for further scrutiny (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
SSC CHSL Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the final results of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination 2020. Candidates can check the results at the official website– ssc.nic.in.

The result of the skill test was announced by the Commission on October 18, 2022. A total of 4791 candidates have been selected for the same number of vacancies for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA)/Junior Passport Assistant(JPA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO)

SSC CHSL Exam 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website– ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login by entering your username and password

Step 3: Click on the link reading SSC CHSL exam result

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Also Read |SSC CGL (Tier 1): Admit card released on respective regional websites; steps to download

The result of 95 candidates have been withheld for further scrutiny. Their roll numbers are mentioned in the official notification. There are a total of 46 departments/ organisations/ ministries where these candidates will be posted. Out of these, 43 of them require LDCs/JSAs, one requires PA/SA and two require DEOs.

Detailed marks of all the candidates who appeared for the exam will be uploaded on the official website from December 14 till December 28. Candidates will be able to check their scores by logging in through their registered id and password.

