SSC CHSL Day 2: Check questions asked in exam

SSC CHSL exam day 2 was conducted today. (Representational image) SSC CHSL exam day 2 was conducted today. (Representational image)

SSC CHSL Day 2 exam analysis: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the second day of CHSL exam today. Like yesterday sessions, the exam was of easy to moderate level of difficulty. Reasoning and English sections were comparatively the easiest while rest two were of moderate level of difficulty. The CHSL exams will be conducted till March 28.

After attempting tier-I, candidates should start preparing for tier-II test. It will be a descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode. Candidates will have only one hour to solve the test. After tier-II, candidates need to clear skill test and document verification rounds as well.

Read| SSC CHSL Day 1 analysis

Check some memory-based questions based, as informed by students –

Q1) Who is the chief of defence staff?

Ans: Bipin Rawat

Q2) Financial emergency is included in which of the following articles of India Constitution?

Ans: Article 360

Q3) Where was the third edition of Khelo India held?

Ans: Guwahati

Q4) Who invented Dynamite

Ans: Alfred Nobel

Q5) Who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Award 2019?

Ans: Amitabh Bachchan

Q6) Who won the Women’s World Chess Championship for 2019?

Ans: Koneru Humpy

Q7) Who has been appointed as the deputy governor of RBI?

Ans: Michael Patra

Q8) How many MBs are there in 1 gigabyte?

Ans: 1024 MB

Q9) What was India’s Rank in Asian Athletic Championship in 2019?

Ans: 4th

Q10) Who has won the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy of the year 2019?

Ans: Ben Stokes, England

These inputs are provided by Oliveboard. This year, SSC will fill 10,415 vacancies across ministries and government ministries through CHSL exam. The SSC had taken several precautionary measured and introduced some changes in the CHSL exam amid coronavirus outbreak in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd