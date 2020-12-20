SSC CHSL application submission process not to be extended further

Apply at ssc.nic.in till December 26

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application submission process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020 has been extended. The application process which was scheduled to be closed on December 19, will now be closed on December 26 at ssc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the last date for submission will not be extended further, as per SSC.

The online application fees can be submitted till December 28, while via offline till January 1. The tier-I computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 27. Those who clear tier-I exam will be called for tier-II exam which will be descriptive.

Those who get through SSC CHSL are eligible for jobs across ministries. The pay level for the selected candidates for the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) is Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200. The postal assistant (PA), sorting assistant (SA), and Data entry operator (DEO) grade A will get a salary in the range of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100. For the Data Entry Operator (DEO), the pay level is Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300

The recruitment drive will be held to fill for 4,726 posts.

