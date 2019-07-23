SSC CHSL answer keys 2018 released: How to download

SSC CHSL answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I exams 2018. Candidates can now download them from the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The SSC CHSL exam was held from July 1 to July 11 at various centres across India. The commission has also announced that candidates who wish to submit a representation may do so from the official website only from July 23 to July 27. The applicant has to pay Rs 100 per objection.

SSC CHSL tier I answer key: How to download

– Go to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in).

– Click on the link provided in the notifications section or go to the answer keys tab.

– SSC CHSL answer key pdf file will open

– Read and click on the answer key link

– Enter your login details

Advertising

– Download the answer key and take a print out of the same for further reference

A total of 29.68 lakh candidates registered for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier-I, 2018 which was conducted for over nine days from July 1 to 11, 2019. As per the official release, around 13.17 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. A total of 55.63 per cent did not appear for the recruitment exam.

Video | India denies Trump claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir

SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).