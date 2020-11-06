SSC CHSL answer key released: Here’s how to raise objection

SSC CHSL answer key released at ssc.nic.in(Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

SSC CHSL answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the preliminary answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam tier-I 2019. Those who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates from today can raise objections (if any) against it.

To window to raise objection will be open till November 10, 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. The answer key too will be available to download only till November 10 thus candidates may download the same from the website within the deadline.

SSC CHSL answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the answer key link

Step 4: Download the answer key

The objections, so raised will be studied and then a final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key. In case an objection is accepted, the change will be reflected in the final answer key.

The SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 exam was held on March 17 to 19 and October 12 to 16 and from October 19 to 21 and October 26.

