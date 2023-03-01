SSC CHSL 2022: Tier 1 admit card released, list of regional websites to download hall ticket

SSC CHSL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) tier 1. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the respective official regional websites – ssc.nic.in.

Tier 1 examination is scheduled to be held between March 9 and March 21. The admit card will be available on the regional websites.

SSC CHSL 2022: Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on admit card tab on the homepage and click on your respective regional website

Step 3: Login by entering your credentials like registered id/roll number, mother’s name and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future references

Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to their respective examination centres to avoid any last minute confusion.

SSC CHSL 2022: Regional Websites

Below given is the list of regional websites from where candidates can access the admit card.