SSC CHSL 2022: Tier 1 admit card released, list of regional websites to download hall ticket

SSC CHSL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) tier 1. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the respective official regional websites – ssc.nic.in.
Tier 1 examination is scheduled to be held between March 9 and March 21. The admit card will be available on the regional websites.
Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on admit card tab on the homepage and click on your respective regional website
Step 3: Login by entering your credentials like registered id/roll number, mother’s name and date of birth
Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future references
Candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to their respective examination centres to avoid any last minute confusion.
Below given is the list of regional websites from where candidates can access the admit card.
|
State/UT
|
Region/Sub Region
|
Website
|
Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand
|
North Region
|
Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa
|
Western Region
|
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
|
MP Sub-Region
|
West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim
|
Eastern Region
|
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram
|
North Eastern Region
|
Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu
|
Southern Region
|
Karnataka, Kerla
|
KKR region
|
Hariyana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh
|
North Western Sub-Region
|
Uttar Pradesh & Bihar
|
Central Region
In case the candidate has forgotten their registered ID or roll number, they can login via entering their name, mother’s name and date of birth.