SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 result declared; final answer key on August 16

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination tier I result. The exam was conducted from May 25 to June 10. Candidates can check their results at the official website – ssc.nic.in

A total of 54,104 candidates have qualified the tier 1 exam who will now appear for tier 2 on September 18. The tier 2 admit cards will be released by the commission in due course of time.

The commission had earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were given a time frame to raise objections against any answer given in the key. Based on the representations received, the final answer key was formed and the result was declared. The final answer key will be released on August 16 and candidates will be able to download the same till September 15.

Meanwhile, the individual marks of the candidates will be be uploaded on the website on August 11. The marks will be hosted on the website till August 30. Candidates can check their individual marks by using their registered log-in ID and password.