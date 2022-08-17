SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 final answer key released; how to download

August 17, 2022 10:23:41 am
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination tier I final answer key. The exam was conducted from May 25 to June 10. Candidates can download the final answer key at the official website – ssc.nic.in
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result was declared on August 5. A total of 54,104 candidates have qualified the tier 1 exam and will now appear for tier 2 on September 18. The tier 2 admit cards will be released by the commission in due course of time.
SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 final answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the final answer key link
Step 3: Enter credentials to download the answer key
Candidates will be able to download the answer key till September 15. The commission had earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were given a time frame to raise objections against any answer given in the key. Based on the representations received, the final answer key was formed and the result was declared.
The individual marks of the candidates are also available on the website. The marks will be hosted on the website till August 30. Candidates can check their individual marks by using their registered log-in ID and password.
