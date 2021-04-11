SSC CHSL 2021 tomorrow: Here’s guidelines and other details

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the Combined Higher Secondary Level 2021 examination to fill up more than 4700 vacancies. SSC CHSL 2021 admit card is already out for the tier I exam on the official website — ssc.nic.in. CHSL 2021 registered candidates can download the admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 27 all over the country, and on May 21 and 22 for candidates in West Bengal only.

Perhaps the most important point to note before the exam is that the CHSL 2021 admit card must be produced at the designated exam centre in order to get entry into the exam hall. Details of the exam centre, date, timings etc. are indicated on the admit card alongside other candidate information and instructions for the exam. Candidates can also find important guidelines in the official CHSL 2021 notification.

Once the Tier I exam is over, the Commission releases the S SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021 for the exam. The answer key is essentially the solution to the entire question paper of the Tier I exam. It will indicate the provisionally determined, correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. This is called the provisional answer key as the correct answers are subject to change, in case a candidate can submit valid proof justifying why the answer is not correct.

SSC’s policy for raising challenges against the answer key involves a price of Rs 100 per question that a candidate challenges. More importantly, the Commission opens the objection window only for a particular period of time after which, no new objections are not accepted.

The final answer key is issued once the Commission has evaluated all valid objections and necessary revisions are incorporated into the answer key. It may be noted that evaluation of the candidate’s response sheets is done on the basis of the final answer key only. Candidates will be able to check the answer key directly from the website ssc.nic.in under the Answer Key tab once it releases online.

Once the answer key releases, the next important event is the release of the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021. This indicates the list of candidates who qualify for the next stage i.e. the Tier II (descriptive) exam. It is only by securing a score equal to or more than the CHSL 2021 Cut Offs, that a candidate can make their way to the subsequent stages of selection. The entire selection process involves the Tier I, II and III exams where the Tier III stage involves Skill Test/Typing Test.

Essentially, the Commission has its own policies to administer the CHSL exam. These are manifested in the form of certain guidelines and code of conduct which a candidate is required to abide by. The CHSL 2021 notification indicates that information regarding time table and city/centre of the exam will be uploaded approximately 2 weeks before the exam on respective regional websites. In case a candidate fails to find their details even one week before the exam, they must report the issue to the respective Regional Office of the Commission.

Carrying the print out of the admit card is not sufficient for the SSC CHSL 2021 exam. As per the official notification, one must also carry 2 additional copies of recent passport-sized photographs (coloured). In addition, a valid photo identity card viz. Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Driver’s License must also be carried (in original) for verification of identity. It may be noted that the photo ID proof must exhibit the date of birth of the candidate accurately. Any mismatch of the DOB in the Admit Card and the Photo ID/other DOB proof will result in the disqualification of the candidate from appearing in the examination.

It may be noted that SSC adopts strict policies against malpractices in the exam hall. Those who are caught doing so can incur a penalty in the form of being debarred from examinations of the SSC for up to 7 years. It is thus highly recommended that candidates read through the instructions that they come across while downloading the admit card as well as those that are printed on the admit card before appearing in the exam.