SSC CHSL 2021 application form released; Know eligibility criteria, exam pattern

SSC CHSL 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the application forms for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021. The application process has begun and will remain open till March 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The last date to make an online payment is March 8, till 11 pm while offline challans can be submitted till March 10. The window for application form correction’ and online payment of correction will be available between March 11 to March 15.

The commission has not yet notified the exam dates for tier 1 however the exam will tentatively be conducted in May 2022.

SSC CHSL 2021: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age to apply. The upper is capped at 27 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2022. Further, the age will be relaxed for the reserved category students as per the government rules.

Education: Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board or university. For DEO posts, however, one must have a science stream with mathematics as a subject.

SSC CHSL 2021: Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. For women, SC, ST, PwD, and ex-servicemen candidates, the fee is exempted.

SSC CHSL 2021: Exam pattern

Tier I will be a computer-based exam. Those who clear this level will be selected for the descriptive paper or tier-II. Selected candidates will be then called for skill test or typing test. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking in the examination. The tier-I exam will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi for part-II, III, and IV. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer

Through CHSL 2021, candidates will be hired for the posts of lower divisional clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operators for various ministries, departments or offices of the government of India. The total number of vacancies, however, is not released yet.