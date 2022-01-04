SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 revised result declared: additional candidates qualify for tier 2

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 revised results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on January 3, 2022 released a revised list of candidates who have qualified for Tier-2 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examinations. The revised list can be accessed from the official SSC website- ssc.nic.in.

The revised list has 51 additional candidates who have qualified Tier-1 CHSL exam -2020 and have been shortlisted for the second tier. After the revision, the total number of candidates who have qualified has risen to 45,480.

Revised marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 14 to January 31, 2022. The admission certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective regional office.

The results of the CHSL Tier-1 2020 examination were declared on October 27, 2021 by the SSC. As per the earlier results, 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the second tier. However, the Commission found a few errors in final answer keys of the examination held on August 10, 2021 (Shift-3) for 156 VH candidates.

This correction has led to revision of the result of 156 candidates with minor changes in normalised marks of other candidates. Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSL-2020 has been revised.