SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 result declared, check cut-off here

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) tier-1 examinations. The candidates can check the result at ssc.nic.in. The commission had conducted the CHSL 2020 examination from April 12 to 19 and from August 4 to 12.

A total of 45,429 candidates have provisionally qualified to appear in tier-II (descriptive paper). The cut-off for the unreserved category is 141.8 marks, SC is 114.1 marks, ST is 108.8 marks. For OBC category candidates, the cut-off is 139.46 marks and for the EWS category, it is 117.5 marks. The final answer keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from November 5 to December 4, 2021.

SSC CHSL Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 – List of candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (In Roll Number Order).”

Step 3: A PDF will open up with the roll number, category, and name of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidates can download a copy of the PDF for future reference.

The descriptive paper (Tier-II) of CHSLE, 2020 is scheduled for January 9, 2022. The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission in due course.

As the tier-1 computer-based examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalised as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019, read the official statement by the SSC.