SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2020 final answer key released, check how to download

The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam 2020. Candidates can download their answer key as well as question paper from November 5 to December 4, 6 pm. The answer key is link available in the notice issued on the official website – ssc.nic.in

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with question paper(s),” the official notification reads.

SSC CHSL answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.in.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key notice link

Step 3: In the notice, scroll down and click on answer key

Step 4: Log-in using credentials and access answer key

The commission on October 29 had declared the results of SSC CHSL tier exam 2020. A total of 45,429 candidates have provisionally qualified to appear in tier-II (descriptive paper). The descriptive paper (Tier-II) of CHSLE, 2020 is scheduled for January 9, 2022. The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission in due course.

The cut-off for the unreserved category is 141.8 marks, SC is 114.1 marks, ST is 108.8 marks. For OBC category candidates, the cut-off is 139.46 marks and for the EWS category, it is 117.5 marks.